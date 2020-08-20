Armed police called to reports of a firearm in Aberdeen discovered a toy gun.

Officers were called to Holburn Street at about 15:25 following a report of a man in possession of a weapon.

Insp Rod Smith said: "The item was recovered and was established to be a toy gun.

"Three men aged 41, 46 and 51 have been arrested in connection with the incident and are assisting officers with inquiries."

He added: "The incident was brought to a safe conclusion and there was no wider threat to the public.

"As is normal procedure, the circumstances of the incident will be referred to the PIRC (Police Investigations and Review Commissioner)."