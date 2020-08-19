A pedestrian who died after being struck by a car on the A96 in Moray on Monday has been named by police.

He was 48-year-old Nicky Whyte, who lived in the Huntly area.

The accident happened on the road between Keith and Huntly at about 02:30 on Monday. The driver of the black Mini Cooper involved in the collision was not injured.

Police said an investigation into the incident was ongoing and have appealed for witness to contact them.

Sgt Alexander Bowser-Riley, from the North East Road Policing Unit, said: "Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Mr Whyte."