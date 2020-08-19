Aberdeen waits for update on local lockdown

Image copyright PA Media

People in Aberdeen will find out later if the city's lockdown has been enough to control an outbreak of coronavirus.

Nicola Sturgeon will review the city's status on Wednesday and reveal if any or all of the restrictions are to be lifted.

The lockdown was imposed two weeks ago after a spike in Covid-19 cases linked to bars and pubs.

Ms Sturgeon said last week it was too early to ease the rules as the number of new cases was still too high.

Pubs and restaurants were ordered to close at 17:00 on 5 August, and restrictions placed on travel and on locals visiting other households.

At Tuesday's briefing, the first minister said lockdown restrictions in Aberdeen were having an impact, with the number of new Covid cases continuing to decline.

There have been 386 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Grampian since 26 July, with 220 associated with the Aberdeen cluster.

Test and Protect have traced 1,125 contacts connected to the positive cases.

Seven of the 49 new national cases announced on Tuesday were in the Grampian area.

Ms Sturgeon said: "That suggests that the restrictions that were put in place two weeks ago are having an impact - as of course are the efforts of the health protection teams," she said.

However Ms Sturgeon warned that new cases were still higher than the rest of the country, which would be taken into account when potential changes to the restrictions were considered.

"The situation does appear to be improving but it's important to stress that the outbreak is not yet completely over", she said.

As it stands, the current restrictions are:

bars, cafes, restaurants and pubs are closed

no travel more than five miles for leisure or holidays

no travel to the city for leisure or to visit friends and family, even if you live in Aberdeenshire

no indoor visits with other households

visiting suspended for most hospitals

The restrictions apply to 228,000 people in Aberdeen.

Earlier in the outbreak, it emerged that eight Aberdeen FC players had visited the city's Soul Bar, with two later testing positive for Covid-19.

Soul bar said in a statement on Tuesday it had underestimated how much of a challenge maintaining social distancing was at its busiest times and was "truly sorry" for what had happened.

It added: "Getting it right will be crucial to the recovery of Aberdeen's local trade".

And it said: said if lockdown restrictions in the city were eased on Wednesday "you won't see us rushing to open our doors".