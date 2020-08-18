Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Typhoons are stationed at RAF Kinloss in Moray

Two fighter jets had to be diverted to an RAF station in Lincolnshire because of bad weather affecting their base in Moray.

The pilots of the Typhoons "squawked" an alert before landing at RAF Coningsby because they were "relatively low" on fuel.

The RAF said the message was put out as routine procedure. The jets had been on a long training sortie from Kinloss.

A third Typhoon has been diverted to Stornoway Airport in Lewis.

The Met Office has a yellow "be aware" warning for heavy rain for a large part of Scotland.

Moray and parts of the Highlands have seen thundery downpours. The weather warning is in place until 21:00 on Tuesday.

The RAF described the weather conditions at Kinloss as "exceptional".

A training squadron of Typhoons are stationed at Kinloss Barracks while the runway and other facilities at RAF Lossiemouth, also in Moray, are being upgraded.