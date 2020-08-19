Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Brett McCullough, Donald Dinnie and Chris Stuchbury died

A one-minute silence to honour the three men killed in the train derailment in Aberdeenshire will be held later

Driver Brett McCullough, 45, conductor Donald Dinnie, 58, and passenger Christopher Stuchbury, 62, died near Stonehaven. Six others were injured.

The train derailed after hitting a landslip, following heavy rain.

Train stations are expected to fall silent at 09:43 - exactly a week after the crash was reported.

The 06:38 Aberdeen to Glasgow service crashed near Carmont, last Wednesday.

An initial report by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said the train had turned back towards Aberdeen after reports of a landslip further down the track.

It had travelled more than a mile when it was derailed after hitting a separate landslip.

The families of the three men killed have spoken of their devastation at their deaths.

'Support one another'

ScotRail said the one-minute silence would be observed at all stations in Scotland and others elsewhere in the UK.

Alex Hynes, managing director of Scotland's Railway, said: "Our hearts remain broken and will do for a long time.

"We hope that by coming together as a railway family, along with the local community and people across the country, we can support one another through this horrendous time."

UK Transport Minister Grant Shapps has asked Network Rail to produce an interim report by 1 September.

Image copyright FBU Image caption Firefighters laid flowers at Aberdeen station in tribute to the victims

On Tuesday, fire crew members and Fire Brigades Union (FBU) officials laid three bouquets of flowers at Aberdeen railway station in tribute to the victims.

Denise Christie, FBU Scotland regional secretary, said: "What happened at Stonehaven was heartbreaking and we send our heartfelt condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of those lost.

"This was a tragic incident that never should have happened.

"We have laid flowers in memory of the victims and will join our comrades in Aslef and RMT observing a minute's silence."

She added: "No-one should lose their life through their work."

Four firefighters were injured after being struck by a vehicle while responding to the incident.

Two were treated at the scene and the other two were treated in hospital and later released.