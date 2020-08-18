Image caption The last full council meeting was held in March

A war of words has broken out over a decision that the next full Aberdeen City Council meeting will not be held until December.

SNP and Lib Dem councillors have accused the ruling Conservative, Labour and independent coalition of poor democratic decision-making.

A meeting is not being held in August. The last full council meeting was held back in March.

Leaders say arrangements were put in place at the start of the pandemic.

Lockdown restrictions were reimposed in Aberdeen on 5 August after a city bar became the focus of a coronavirus cluster.

SNP group leader Alex Nicoll and Lib Dem group leader Ian Yuill have asked for this month's council meeting to be re-instated.

'Absolutely dumbfounded'

Mr Nicoll said: "I think they have to reconsider their decision as to what's best for the people of Aberdeen.

"The people of Aberdeen are looking for leadership from their council, and that clearly can't be happening when we're not even having a meeting of the full council for nine months.

"I know that the people that I speak to are absolutely dumbfounded by that decision-making."

'Normal democratic cycle'

Conservative Douglas Lumsden, co-leader of the council, said: "These arrangements were put in place at the start of the pandemic.

"They were reviewed just last month and it was agreed that we would go back to the normal democratic cycle.

"I would argue the case the opposition have had plenty of opportunity to scrutinise and plenty opportunity to bring things forwards, it's just they chose not to do so."