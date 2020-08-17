Nine cases of Covid-19 in a cluster linked to an Orkney fishing boat have now been confirmed.

NHS Orkney began contact tracing after a member of the trawler crew tested positive.

Five of the cases were confirmed on Thursday, and the health board then confirmed a sixth case on Friday.

Nine positive cases are now linked to the fishing vessel cluster. NHS Orkney said the new cases were all crew members from the boat.

Director of public health Louise Wilson said contact tracing in Orkney was now complete and that all those at risk had been spoken to.

NHS Grampian and NHS Highland have also been contact tracing as the boat visited Peterhead in Aberdeenshire and Scrabster in the Highlands.