Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Brett McCullough, Donald Dinnie and Chris Stuchbury died

One person remains in hospital following the train derailment in Aberdeenshire which left three men dead.

Driver Brett McCullough, conductor Donald Dinnie and passenger Christopher Stuchbury died last Wednesday.

The train derailed after hitting a landslip following heavy rain.

Six people were taken to hospital. NHS Grampian said on Monday that one patient remained, and was in a "stable" condition.

The 06:38 Aberdeen to Glasgow service crashed near Stonehaven following a night of heavy rain and thunderstorms.

An initial report by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said the train turned back towards Aberdeen after reports of a landslip further down the track.

It had travelled more than a mile when it was derailed after hitting a separate landslip.

A one-minute silence will be held on Wednesday to remember the three men killed.

Railway stations across Scotland will fall silent at 09:43 - exactly a week after the crash was reported to the emergency services.

Image copyright PA Media

ScotRail said the one-minute silence would be observed at all stations in Scotland and many elsewhere in the UK.

Alex Hynes, managing director of Scotland's Railway, said: "Our hearts remain broken and will do for a long time.

"We hope that by coming together as a railway family, along with the local community and people across the country, we can support one another through this horrendous time."

UK Transport Minister Grant Shapps has asked Network Rail to produce an interim report by 1 September.