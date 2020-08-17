Funds appeal to rebuild Fair Isle Bird Observatory after fire
A crowdfunding campaign has been launched to raise £650,000 towards rebuilding the famous Fair Isle Bird Observatory after it burned down.
The internationally-renowned research centre in Shetland was destroyed in March last year.
The funds will go towards the £7.4m cost of of creating a new and improved building.
The Shetland crime series author Ann Cleeves is spearheading the campaign as the new observatory patron.
Fair Isle - a remote island between Orkney and Shetland - is three miles long, one-and-a-half miles wide, and has a population of just over 50.
It is regarded as being one of the best places in Europe to see rare birds that stop off for a rest and feed along their migration routes.
'A tragedy'
The aim is for the new building to have improved accommodation for students and volunteers.
Ann Cleeves - who first visited Fair Isle more than 40 years ago to work in the observatory kitchen - said: "Even then, I understood how important the observatory was to the island and the islanders.
"Fair Isle is a thriving community that keeps alive its traditions while being open-minded and open-hearted to visiting strangers.
"The loss of the building to fire was a tragedy, given its central role in supporting employment and providing a place where islanders and visitors can meet to share stories and expertise."
She added: "We now hope to replace it with a building that is even more relevant to the island's future."