Image caption Fire destroyed the famous research centre last year

A crowdfunding campaign has been launched to raise £650,000 towards rebuilding the famous Fair Isle Bird Observatory after it burned down.

The internationally-renowned research centre in Shetland was destroyed in March last year.

The funds will go towards the £7.4m cost of of creating a new and improved building.

The Shetland crime series author Ann Cleeves is spearheading the campaign as the new observatory patron.

Image copyright Fair Isle Bird Observatory Image caption The proposed new building will have improved accommodation

Fair Isle - a remote island between Orkney and Shetland - is three miles long, one-and-a-half miles wide, and has a population of just over 50.

It is regarded as being one of the best places in Europe to see rare birds that stop off for a rest and feed along their migration routes.

'A tragedy'

The aim is for the new building to have improved accommodation for students and volunteers.

Ann Cleeves - who first visited Fair Isle more than 40 years ago to work in the observatory kitchen - said: "Even then, I understood how important the observatory was to the island and the islanders.

"Fair Isle is a thriving community that keeps alive its traditions while being open-minded and open-hearted to visiting strangers.

"The loss of the building to fire was a tragedy, given its central role in supporting employment and providing a place where islanders and visitors can meet to share stories and expertise."

She added: "We now hope to replace it with a building that is even more relevant to the island's future."