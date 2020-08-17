NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Pedestrian dies after being struck by car on A96 in Moray

  • 17 August 2020

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a car in Moray.

Emergency services were called to the A96 between Keith and Huntly at about 02:30.

Police Scotland said the car involved was a Mini Cooper.

The road has been closed to allow a collision investigation, and diversions are in place.

