Pedestrian dies after being struck by car on A96 in Moray
- 17 August 2020
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a car in Moray.
Emergency services were called to the A96 between Keith and Huntly at about 02:30.
Police Scotland said the car involved was a Mini Cooper.
The road has been closed to allow a collision investigation, and diversions are in place.