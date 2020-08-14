Image copyright PA Media Image caption Union Street in Aberdeen after bars, cafes and restaurants have been ordered to close after lockdown restrictions were re-imposed

Anyone identified as a close contact of a positive coronavirus case in the Grampian area will now be offered an immediate test, whether they have symptoms or not, it has been confirmed.

The cluster in the area has grown to 198 positive cases, with more than 1,032 close contacts identified.

Lockdown restrictions will remain in place until at least next week.

Pubs and restaurants will remain closed and travel for leisure purposes is still restricted to five miles.

It is not known how many of the 28 new cases detected in Grampian on Friday are connected to the Aberdeen cluster.

Self-isolate earlier

NHS Grampian said it hoped the increased testing would help identify contacts who were infected but not showing symptoms.

The board said contacts could then be identified and advised to self-isolate earlier as a result.

It added that it anticipated that the new policy would temporarily result in an increase in the number of cases reported each day.

Those who are identified as contacts of someone who has tested positive will have to continue isolating, even if they test negative.

The public are advised to get tested for the virus only if they develop symptoms.