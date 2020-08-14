'Excellent flying' in rescue of climber in Cairngorms
- 14 August 2020
An Inverness Coastguard search and rescue helicopter crew has been praised for its actions in the rescue of a fallen climber on Thursday.
The climber, who had been with a companion, fell while on Mitre Ridge on Ben a' Bhuird in the Cairngorms.
Braemar Mountain Rescue Team said the climber injured a shoulder after falling a "few metres".
The coastguard crew carried out "some excellent flying" during the rescue, said Braemar MRT.
Members of Aberdeen MRT also attended the call-out in the eastern Cairngorms.