Stonehaven train derailment: What we know

Image caption The train was badly damaged as it came off the rails

Three people died after a ScotRail train from Aberdeen to Glasgow left the rails in Aberdeenshire on Wednesday morning.

Weather conditions had been poor, with thunder storms and torrential rain.

An investigation into the derailment is under way.

What happened?

British Transport Police was alerted to the crash at 09:43.

The 06:38 ScotRail service from Aberdeen to Glasgow Queen Street was reported to have crashed near Stonehaven, about 30 miles from Aberdeen.

First reports indicated the train was derailed by a landslip, after heavy rain and thunderstorms caused flooding and travel disruption in the east of Scotland.

One rail industry source said the train was initially halted because of flooding on the line.

The driver apparently contacted control to ask permission to switch tracks. It is believed the train reversed and switched to clearer tracks before the crash.

Who were the victims?

Three people died at the scene. Six others were taken to hospital, although their injuries were not thought to have been serious.

Driver Brett McCullough, conductor Donald Dinnie and a passenger - who has not been named - were killed.

Image caption Driver Brett McCullough (left) and conductor Donald Dinnie died in the accident

Although the train was extensively damaged, it was carrying very few people.

It is believed a total of 12 people, including the crew, were on board.

What role did the weather play?

Scotland's Transport Secretary Michael Matheson visited the scene on Thursday.

He said it was too soon to speculate about the cause of the derailment.

But he added: "What I think we can assess, though, is that weather has had an impact."

He revealed the train had been travelling north, attempting to return to Aberdeen, when it crashed.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Mr Matheson visited Aberdeenshire on Thursday morning

UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps also visited the crash site.

He said the UK had "one of the safest railways in the world and certainly in Europe".

Mr Shapps added that he wanted an interim report from Network Rail on the "wider issues" that may have led to the derailment on his desk by 1 September.

How will the investigation be carried out?

A joint investigation will be carried out by Police Scotland, British Transport Police and the Office of Rail and Road, the independent regulator.

They will be under the direction of the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, the prosecuting authorities in Scotland.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Emergency services were called to the area on Wednesday morning

In parallel, an independent safety investigation will be carried out by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB).

It may take up to a year before the full findings are available from the RAIB.

In the meantime, Network Rail is to carry out detailed inspections of high-risk trackside slopes with similar characteristics to the site of the Aberdeenshire crash.

Could other sections of rail track be at risk?

BBC science editor David Shukman said: "It's long been recognised that landslips are one of the greatest risks to Britain's railways and that a changing climate will make them more likely."

"Heatwaves and droughts can dry out the steep embankments beside the tracks, and over the years start to weaken them."

Heavy rain can then saturate and erode the soil, undermining its strength.

Network Rail was warned about its resilience to severe weather just four weeks before the Aberdeenshire derailment.

A health and safety report by the Office of Rail and Road noted a spike in landslips, demonstrating the "vulnerability" of the railways.

Network Rail said it was working with meteorologists to strengthen the information it receives about flash flooding caused by extreme weather and its engineers were reviewing the remote monitoring of high-risk sites to test whether it can be improved.

The government-owned company added that its extreme weather action teams will "incorporate immediate learning into their plans as soon as it becomes available".

Chief executive Andrew Haines said: "Our climate is changing and it is increasingly challenging the performance and reliability of the railway, but incidents like yesterday's devastating accident are incredibly rare, and our railway remains the safest major railway in Europe.

"Our network was designed for a temperate climate, and it's challenged when we get extremes such as storms and floods.

"We're seeing this more and more and although we can address them on the ground with precautionary measures, we are acutely aware we need a long-term resolution, and we had already secured additional funding and resources to help achieve this.

"Yesterday was a tragedy, a truly horrific event, and my thoughts remain with everyone affected. Understanding what happened is the key to making sure it never occurs again."