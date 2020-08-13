Image copyright Google Image caption NHS Grampian said it was working to identify close contacts of the individual at Peterhead Central.

An Aberdeenshire primary school has been closed after an employee tested positive for Covid-19.

NHS Grampian said it was working to identify close contacts of the individual at Peterhead Central.

Aberdeenshire Council said a number of staff at the school were currently self isolating.

The local authority said the closure of the school, which also has a nursery unit attached, was a "public health decision".

A council spokeswoman said: "A number of staff from Peterhead Central primary school are currently self-isolating following the identification of a confirmed case of coronavirus within the school team.

"Test and Protect procedures have been followed, and the school will be closed today. Parents have been advised."