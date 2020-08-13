Coronavirus in Scotland: Peterhead primary closes after Covid case
An Aberdeenshire primary school has been closed after an employee tested positive for Covid-19.
NHS Grampian said it was working to identify close contacts of the individual at Peterhead Central.
Aberdeenshire Council said a number of staff at the school were currently self isolating.
The local authority said the closure of the school, which also has a nursery unit attached, was a "public health decision".
A council spokeswoman said: "A number of staff from Peterhead Central primary school are currently self-isolating following the identification of a confirmed case of coronavirus within the school team.
"Test and Protect procedures have been followed, and the school will be closed today. Parents have been advised."
