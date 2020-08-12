Image copyright SAC Ciaran McFalls (RAF) Image caption The Poseidon is one of a fleet of nine to be stationed in Moray

A maritime patrol aircraft has been sent from a military base in Scotland to monitor for migrants' boats in the English channel.

The P-8A Poseidon left Kinloss Barracks on Wednesday morning.

The Ministry of Defence said it would be used to support Border Force operations in the channel.

Recent days have seen large numbers of migrants travel in small boats across the English channel, coming to the UK to claim asylum and start a new life.

More than 200 reached the Kent coast last weekend alone.

The Poseidon aircraft has a role as a submarine hunter and is one of a fleet of new aircraft to eventually be stationed at RAF Lossiemouth along the Moray coast from Kinloss.

The first of the planes started arriving at Kinloss earlier this year from the US where they were built.

The BBC uses the term migrant to refer to all people on the move who have yet to complete the legal process of claiming asylum. This group includes people fleeing war-torn countries, who are likely to be granted refugee status, as well as people who are seeking jobs and better lives, who governments are likely to rule are economic migrants.