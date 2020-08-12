NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

  • 12 August 2020
Image caption Smoke is billowing at the scene

Emergency services are dealing with a derailed train near Stonehaven.

About 30 emergency vehicles, including an air ambulance, are at the scene with more continuing to arrive.

Smoke can be seen at the scene. It is not yet clear if anyone has been injured.

Torrential rain and thunderstorms have caused flooding and travel disruption across many parts of central and eastern Scotland.

Network Rail said it was investigating the derailment.

