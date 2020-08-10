Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Rikki Gault was taken to hospital with serious injuries but later died

A 30-year-old cyclist has died after he was involved in a crash with a lorry.

Rikki Gault was taken to hospital with serious injuries following the accident in Banff, Aberdeenshire, on Friday.

A police spokesman confirmed Mr Gault, who lived in Aberdeenshire, later died. He said a report would be sent to the procurator fiscal.

A statement released by Mr Gault's family said: "Rikki lived life to the full and will be sorely missed."

Police have appealed to anyone who witnessed the crash, which happened in the town's Low Street at about 14:40 on Friday, to get in touch.