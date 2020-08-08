Image copyright PA Media Image caption Lockdown restrictions were reintroduced in Aberdeen on Wednesday

Another 60 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been detected in Scotland, including 39 in the NHS Grampian area.

A cluster of linked cases was discovered in Aberdeen last week, leading to lockdown restrictions being reintroduced in the city.

The Scottish government said on Friday that 101 cases were currently linked to the Aberdeen outbreak.

They include two players at Aberdeen FC.

The players were among a group of eight footballers who visited a bar in the city a week ago. The whole group are now self-isolating.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said it was "unacceptable" that the footballers had gone to the Soul Bar last Saturday.

Images were shared on social media showing queues of people gathered outside the bar, which is one of about 30 venues now linked to the cluster.

It is not yet known how many of the 39 new cases in NHS Grampian are linked to the cluster.

The lockdown restrictions which have been reintroduced for the city's 228,000 residents include:

not to travel more than five miles for leisure or holidays

not to travel to the city for leisure or to visit friends and family, even if you live in Aberdeenshire

if you are currently visiting the city, you can stay - but take necessary precautions when returning home

no indoor visits with other households

bars, cafes, restaurants and pubs must close, although takeaways can remain open.

The restrictions will be reviewed next Wednesday and may be extended further if required.