Image copyright Bungay Community Library Image caption The book was borrowed from Shetland Library in July 1983

A Shetland Library book has been returned 37 years late to a library 750 miles away in England.

The book, To Sea in a Sieve by Peter Bull, was due back in Shetland in July 1983.

It was handed in on Friday to Bungay Community Library in Suffolk by a "regular customer" whose late husband had borrowed the book.

Shetland Library tweeted that it was "a good job" that it did not issue fines for overdue books.

'Team-building trip'

Bungay Community Library manager Amanda King said: "We guess they must have been there because it was loaned out, it wasn't a withdrawn copy he had purchased.

"Periodically we do have really old books brought back and it always gives us a bit of a giggle to think these have been on the shelves for so long.

"We're currently thinking we need some sort of team-building trip to Scotland, we're thinking it would be really nice if we could take it back in person."

The book, which was originally published in 1956, describes actor Peter Bull's experiences as the commander of a Tank Landing Craft during the Second World War.

Last year Lowestoft Library, also in Suffolk, received a book in the post that had been borrowed in 1967, accompanied by a note of apology and a £100 cheque.