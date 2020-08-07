Image caption Kate Smith started her new job on the day a local lockdown was imposed on Aberdeen

An Aberdeen graduate says she is "heartbroken" after losing a second job since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Kate Smith recently graduated in tourism management from Robert Gordon University.

She was offered her "dream job" in the travel industry in March, but was made redundant within a week.

After "countless" applications, she began a new sales job on the day Aberdeen's local lockdown began but the job offer was withdrawn.

The number of confirmed cases in a Covid-19 cluster which led to the local lockdown in Aberdeen has risen to 101.

Ms Smith said it was difficult to "be at a standstill again" after gaining and losing a new job in the space of 24 hours.

She said: "It hurts a lot. It's not even just the money side of it.

"You've got the emotional side and back to staying in the flat constantly, applying for jobs."

New cluster

Ms Smith said that after losing the first job, she completed her degree and started applying for new roles, finally securing employment this month.

She said: "I started inconveniently on the first day Aberdeen went back into lockdown and found myself unemployed after a day again, so back to the drawing board."

Ms Smith said that after seeing people out in Aberdeen last weekend she was "not surprised" at the new cluster.

She said: "However, I didn't see myself losing a job due to going back into lockdown, but things happen."

She has started applying for jobs again, and remains keen to work in the travel industry.

"I completed my degree in tourism management this summer so it's something I'm very passionate about," she said.

"However, I do think it will take a while for the industry to pick back up."