Image copyright RAF/MOD Image caption The Poseidon, top, and a Typhoon with the Russian warship in the distance

A new RAF maritime patrol aircraft "shadowed" a Russian warship in its first operational mission.

The P-8 Poseidon flew out of Kinloss Barracks in Moray for what was described as a "prolonged overwatch" of the Vasily Bykov on Monday.

The warship was passing through the North Sea near UK waters, the Ministry of Defence said.

The Poseidon was one of two that arrived at Kinloss from the US earlier this year.

Image copyright SAC Ciaran McFalls/MOD Image caption The Russian warship Vasily Bykov

A fleet of nine are to eventually be stationed at RAF Lossiemouth, also in Moray. The station's facilities are being upgraded to accommodate the planes.

During Monday's mission, the Poseidon's crew were supported by Typhoon fighter jets stationed at Lossiemouth and a Voyager refuelling aircraft from RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.

The Voyager involved is used by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the royal family for international travel.