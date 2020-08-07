Aberdeen coronavirus cluster cases rise again

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Lockdown restrictions were reintroduced on Wednesday

The number of confirmed cases linked to a coronavirus cluster in Aberdeen has risen to 101.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told her daily briefing there had been an additional 22 cases in the last day.

Bars and restaurants in the city were ordered to close on Wednesday as lockdown restrictions were reimposed due to the scale of the outbreak.

Aberdeen FC's match against St Johnstone has been postponed after two players tested positive for Covid-19.

A further six members of the squad are self-isolating after they were in "close proximity" in an Aberdeen pub on Saturday.

The Scottish government said there had been "a clear breach of the rules" and Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack said the club would carry out a full investigation.

The minister for public health and sport, Joe Fitzpatrick, has called a meeting with the Scottish FA and SPFL on Friday to discuss the situation.

The cluster in Aberdeen has been linked to pubs and restaurants in the city.

A list has been published of premises which had been visited by people who have been confirmed to have the virus. They are:

Bieldside Inn, Bobbin, Brewdog (Castlegate), Buckie Farm Carvery, Café Andaluz, Café Dag, Café Drummond, The Cock & Bull, College Bar, The Dutch Mill, Dyce Carvery, East End Social Club, Ferryhill House Hotel, Hawthorn/Adam Lounge, The Howff, The Justice Mill, The Marine Hotel, McGinty's, McNasty's, Malmaison, Moonfish Café, No.10 Bar, O'Donoghues, Old Bank Bar, Prohibition, Soul, Spider's Web, The Draft Project.

The list also includes Aboyne, Deeside and Hazelhead golf clubs, and the Banks O'Dee Football Club.

Anyone who had visited any of these premises should be "extra vigilant for symptoms" - even if they had not been contacted by specialist tracers.

The lockdown restrictions which have been reimposed for the city's 228,000 residents include:

not to travel more than five miles for leisure or holidays

not to travel to the city for leisure or to visit friends and family, even if you live in Aberdeenshire

if you are currently visiting the city, you can stay - but take necessary precautions when returning home

no indoor visits with other households

bars, cafes, restaurants and pubs must close, although takeaways can remain open.

Extra police have been sent to the city to help increase patrols but the first minister has said she hoped compliance would be voluntary.

The restrictions will be reviewed next Wednesday and may be extended further if required.