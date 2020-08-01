Image caption A fire caused extensive damage to the school in 2017

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at a former school in Aberdeen.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) was called out to the Cordyce School building on Riverside Drive in Dyce at about 21:30 on Friday.

It said the blaze had since been brought under control after eight appliances attended the incident.

There are no reports of any injuries. It comes after the same building was extensively damaged by fire in 2017.

The Cordyce School formerly catered for pupils with behavioural issues, but is not longer in use.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said crews remained on site for damping down operations on Saturday.

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward. Det Con Stuart Hache said: "The fire is ongoing but thankfully no one has been injured.

"Inquiries into the cause of the fire are under way and there will be a continued police presence in the area.

"Riverview Drive is currently closed between Balloch Way and Todlaw Walk and the public are asked to avoid the area until further notice."

Aberdeen City Council submitted plans to demolish the former school in June.