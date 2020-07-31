A man has died after his car caught fire after crashing in Yell, Shetland.

Emergency services were called to the crash on the B9082, Gutcher to Cullivoe road at about 14:00.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. No other vehicles were involved.

Insp Martyn Brill, from Lerwick Police Station, said: "Our inquiries are continuing to establish the identity of the man who died and trace his relatives. He said the road would be reopened for local access only.

"We expect further road closures tomorrow to allow the investigation to progress," he added.

Any witnesses to the crash should contact police.