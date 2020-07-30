Formal approval for Shetland subsea power cable

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Formal approval of the cable opens the way for new renewable energy schemes

An interconnector cable linking Shetland to the national power grid for the first time has been formally approved by the UK's energy regulator.

The subsea transmission cable is intended to bring power to the isles - replacing an ageing power station in Lerwick.

It will also allow renewable energy projects to export power to mainland UK.

Approval of the cable means planned renewable schemes can go ahead.

These projects include the 103-turbine Viking Energy Windfarm.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) plans to build the 600MW electricity transmission link, which has been formally approved by Ofgem.

It would connect Kergord in Shetland to Noss Head on the Scottish mainland, near Wick in Caithness.

The cable could be completed by 2024 at an estimated cost of £600m.