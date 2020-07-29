RAF jet forced to make emergency landing at Aberdeen Airport
An RAF jet has been forced to make an emergency landing at Aberdeen Airport due to a "technical issue".
The Typhoon was on a training mission when the problem was discovered and it landed shortly before 13:00.
An RAF spokesman said the plane had been diverted to the "nearest suitable airfield" and the pilot was not injured.
Aberdeen Airport confirmed a "full emergency" response had taken place and that the aircraft had landed safely.