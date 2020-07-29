NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

RAF jet forced to make emergency landing at Aberdeen Airport

RAF jet emergency landing Image copyright NEWSLINE MEDIA LTD
Image caption The pilot was uninjured during the incident

An RAF jet has been forced to make an emergency landing at Aberdeen Airport due to a "technical issue".

The Typhoon was on a training mission when the problem was discovered and it landed shortly before 13:00.

An RAF spokesman said the plane had been diverted to the "nearest suitable airfield" and the pilot was not injured.

Aberdeen Airport confirmed a "full emergency" response had taken place and that the aircraft had landed safely.