Image copyright Google Image caption Rev Alastair Gray was previously minister at Keith North Church

A Keith church minister has had his conviction for sexual assault quashed by appeal court judges.

Rev Alastair Gray had been convicted of sexually assaulting a woman in 2018 by trying to kiss her while placing his hands on her hip and stomach.

His name has now been removed from the sex offenders register and a 12-month supervision order lifted.

His conviction remains for a separate charge of physical assault against the woman by grabbing and pushing her.

Gray, 66, was convicted of the charges at Elgin Sheriff Court in January.

His 150-hour unpaid work order has now been reduced to 85 hours following the appeal hearing at the Sheriff Appeal Court in Edinburgh.

Insufficient evidence

The three appeal judges ruled there was insufficient evidence available in the case to have allowed Sheriff Olga Pasportnikov to convict Gray of the sexual assault charge.

The minister, of Keith, Moray, held senior posts as clerk of Moray Presbytery and once served as a religious representative on Moray Council's children and young people's committee.

He had been minister at Keith North since September 2015.

Before his suspension, he had also been fulfilling the role of interim moderator at the St Rufus, Botriphnie and Grant Church in Keith.