The operator of Aberdeen Market has been fined £80,000 after admitting safety failures that led to the death of a pensioner at the site.

Frank Finnie, who was 80, was found at the bottom of a fire escape stairwell at the indoor market in June 2018.

An investigation found the Market Village Company Ltd failed to maintain the lighting in the stairwell.

The company pleaded guilty to a contravention of the Fire (Scotland) Act 2005.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told that Mr Finnie was reported as a missing person by care workers at his sheltered housing accommodation in Sheddocksley on 8 June, 2018.

His body was discovered the following day by a police officer.

The circumstances surrounding Mr Finnie's death were investigated by Police Scotland and Aberdeen City Council.

Alistair Duncan, head of the Crown Office's health and safety investigation unit, said the incident was "entirely foreseeable."

He said: "The family of Frank Finnie must live with the consequences of the company's failings.

"While Market Village has taken effective steps to remedy the deficiency in the maintenance of the fire escape stairwell, this conviction and sentence should serve as a reminder to other companies to adhere to the regulations and that failure to do so can have tragic consequences."