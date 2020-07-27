NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Overnight fire rips through Shetland hotel

  • 27 July 2020
Moorfield Hotel on fire

A hotel in Shetland has been extensively damaged by fire.

The Moorfield Hotel in the village of Brae was reported to be alight at about 00:30. Crews from eight appliances remained at the scene on Monday morning.

The hotel had mainly been used to house oil and gas workers but was due to close soon.

All remaining staff and residents are reported to be safe and have been taken to alternative accommodation.

