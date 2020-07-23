Image copyright Newsline Media Image caption The road was closed for almost five hours for an investigation to take place

A 34-year-old man who died in a collision on the A90 has been named as Daniel Sean McGeown from County Antrim in Northern Ireland.

The incident happened at about 06:10 on Monday near the B974 Fettercairn junction, Laurencekirk.

Police said that Mr McGeown was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident.

The road was closed for almost five hours to allow investigations to take place at the scene.