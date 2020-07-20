Woman charged over extortion incidents in Aberdeen
A 28-year-old woman has been charged in connection with several incidents of extortion in Aberdeen.
The alleged incidents took place in the King Street area of the city in June and July.
Police confirmed that the woman is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday.
Officers thanked members of the public who had come forward and helped with their inquiries, following an earlier appeal for information.