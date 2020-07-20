Image copyright Newsline Media Image caption The road was closed for five hours following the fatal collision

A man has died in a one-vehicle collision on the A90 Stonehaven to Dundee road.

The incident happened at about 06:10 near the B974 Fettercairn junction, Laurencekirk, on the southbound carriageway.

Police said the driver of the silver Ford Focus, who has not been named, died at the scene.

The road was closed for almost five hours to allow investigations to take place at the scene.