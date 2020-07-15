Boy rescued after falling from rocks near lighthouse

Image copyright Aberdeen Coastguard Image caption A rescue helicopter lifted the boy from the rocks to the nearby lighthouse grounds

A boy has been rescued after he fell 10 metres down rocks near a lighthouse in Aberdeenshire.

The alarm was raised on Wednesday afternoon in Boddam and the emergency response was co-ordinated by Aberdeen Coastguard operations centre.

A rescue helicopter from Inverness was joined at the scene by rope rescue teams from Cruden Bay and Banff.

A coastguard spokesman said the casualty was treated for multiple injuries.

He was transferred to hospital after being lifted by the helicopter to a landing site in the lighthouse grounds.

No details about his condition have been released.

A RNLI lifeboat from Peterhead and the Scottish Ambulance Service were also involved in the rescue.

The coastguard spokesman added: "The coastline can have many hidden dangers, and a simple slip off a path can result in a nasty accident."