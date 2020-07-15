More than 100 BT jobs at risk in Aberdeen

Image copyright Reuters Image caption BT has launched a 90-day consultation

More than 100 jobs are at risk at BT in Aberdeen.

The communications firm is proposing to close its New Telecom House base in the city.

BT said it only used about 10% of the building and the lease renewal was "costly".

About 140 staff work at the base, and a 90-day consultation is under way. BT said it would try to avoid job losses by exploring alternative opportunities for staff elsewhere.

A BT Group spokesman said: "We've started to consult with a small number of office-based colleagues and their union representatives on the proposed closure of New Telecom House.

"No decision has been made but, if the closure goes ahead as we propose, we'll look at all options including helping colleagues find roles within BT Group sites, such as Dundee.

"There's no impact to customers and plans to extend Aberdeen's full-fibre network are not affected."