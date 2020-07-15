Image copyright Aberdeen Harbour Board Image caption The expansion would eliminate the need to ferry passengers ashore by boat

Completion of the £350m expansion of Aberdeen Harbour has been delayed until 2022 due to the impact of coronavirus.

Aberdeen Harbour Board has said between six and eight months has been added to the construction timescale.

It is hoped elements of the South Harbour expansion will be able to open next year, but full completion is now not expected until 2022.

The work is aimed at allowing cruise ship access, space for renewables infrastructure, and decommissioning.

Aberdeen Harbour Board chief executive Michelle Handforth said they have faced a range of challenges, but was confident of now getting back on track.

In June, principal contractor Dragados pulled out of the scheme by mutual agreement due to factors including the pandemic.

The harbour board chief executive said: "We were very disappointed that we were in a position where we reached mutual agreement with Dragados that they would leave the project.

"For them as a global construction company, the impact of Covid-19 financially and on the shutdown of construction activities obviously put them in to a situation where they felt they would not be able to complete the work.

"So obviously we went through a process of discussion with them and we have arranged for them to leave the project. The good news attached to that is we only have 30% of the project left to build."

Ms Handforth added: "Clearly the impact of Covid-19 for all businesses, and particularly the construction sector, has meant a suspension of work. So we do need to bring construction back in in a very safe environment but obviously we're working very hard with the industry to do that.

"But we're still confident and we're on track for delivery of what we've called phased opening.

"Due to the size of the new port we will be able to bring some of our facilities on line next year into 2021 and we're aiming for full opening in 2022."

The expansion would allow ships to berth alongside the dock, eliminating the need to ferry passengers ashore by small boat.