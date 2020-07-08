Warning of large loose boulders on Lochnagar as snow melts
A warning has been issued about large loose boulders on melting snow on Lochnagar.
Aberdeen Mountain Rescue Team issued the warning about the "significantly-sized boulders" at the top of Black Spout, in Deeside.
Some are estimated to be well over 1m (3ft) wide.
The team said: "Clearly these will dislodge as the snow melts further. Be aware they may travel well beyond the base of Black Spout when they move."
The team's post added: "Please take this into consideration if you are in the area, even if you are not within Black Spout itself."