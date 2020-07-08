An apology has been made to an Aberdeen police officer after his phone number was published online in a data breach.

The Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service (SCTS) said the personal information of the officer was inadvertently contained in an appendix to an early version of a report.

The SCTS said the document was "immediately" unpublished to remove the details.

Police Scotland said it was aware of the incident.

The SCTS said in a statement: "Some personal information was inadvertently contained in an appendix to an early version of the report.

"The document was immediately unpublished while those details were removed and we have apologised to those concerned."

Police Scotland said: "We are aware that an officer's phone number was published online and we will work with our partners in the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service on this."