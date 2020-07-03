Bus fire in Crimond tackled by emergency services
- 3 July 2020
Emergency services have been dealing with a serious double-decker bus fire in Aberdeenshire.
The alarm was raised in Crimond, near Peterhead, at about 14:25.
Stagecoach Bluebird said it involved the number 69 service.
The company said in a statement: "We are currently assisting the emergency services. Our driver is safe and well, as are the few passengers who were on board. We will carry out our own investigation into the cause."