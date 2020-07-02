Image copyright JASPERIMAGE

Two contractors working at the RAF Lossiemouth base who were suspected of having coronavirus have now tested negative.

The men were working for Volker Fitzpatrick on an upgrade to the runway at the Moray base.

They went into self isolation after an initial test showed they may have contracted Covid-19.

The firm has said follow-up NHS tests were negative. Moray MP Douglas Ross described it as "great news".

Volker Fitzpatrick has been working on the runways and operating surfaces at RAF Lossiemouth since December, preparing the station for the arrival of its new fleet of P-8A Poseidon Maritime Patrol Aircraft later this year.

There have been local concerns over contractors travelling in and out of the area.