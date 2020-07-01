Image caption Completion of the project has already been delayed until next year

A contract for completion of the new Aberdeen South Harbour breakwater has been awarded.

Last month, the principal contractor in Aberdeen's harbour expansion, Dragados, said it was withdrawing from the £350m project due to factors including the coronavirus pandemic.

Aberdeen Harbour Board said it has now awarded a £1.6m contract to Ashleigh Contracts.

It is for completion work on the new South Harbour's North breakwater.

The Harbour Board had said in June that the procurement process for the remaining 30% of the project was under way.

The initial contract to complete the remaining harbour expansion works was worth about £15m.

Aberdeen Harbour Board has now withdrawn that tender for additional and will look to reissue it.

The harbour work is aimed at allowing cruise ships direct access to the site.

The expansion would allow the ships to berth alongside the dock, eliminating the need to ferry passengers ashore by small boat.

It emerged in October that completion of the project would be delayed. Initially due this year, it is now due to be finished in 2021.