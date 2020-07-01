Two men have been charged after cannabis plants worth about £400,000 were found in Aberdeen.

Police Scotland said properties in View Terrace, Rosemount, Seaton Walk in Seaton and Bedford Avenue in Kittybrewster were searched between Friday and Tuesday.

Hundreds of cannabis plants were said to have been discovered.

Two men aged 26 and 28 have been arrested and charged and are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.