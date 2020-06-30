Two positive coronavirus cases at RAF Lossiemouth

Image copyright JASPERIMAGE Image caption Two people working for contractor Volker Fitzpatrick at RAF Lossiemouth are in isolation

Two people have tested positive for coronavirus at RAF Lossiemouth in Moray.

They are believed to be non-airforce staff, working for the contractor Volker Fitzpatrick at the base.

Those involved were not showing any symptoms of Covid-19 but were picked up during regular testing of the Volker Fitzpatrick workforce.

RAF officials said the work of the base had not been affected but that all necessary measures were being taken.

In a statement shared on social media on Tuesday evening, Group Captain Chris Layden said: "As Station Commander I've been briefed that there have been two suspected cases of Covid-19 among the Volker Fitzpatrick workforce who are delivering the essential runway works here at RAF Lossiemouth.

"The workers concerned have immediately been isolated and are undergoing further testing, in accordance with NHS Scotland recommendations.

"They were displaying no symptoms but were identified through testing which Volker Fitzpatrick has been voluntarily conducting with the consent of their workforce."

'Necessary protocols'

He added: "RAF Lossiemouth is continuing to deliver its vital work in the interests of national security, but we are stringently observing the necessary protocols, to protect both the military community and our wider Moray family."

He said he had been assured that partner Volker Fitzpatrick was doing the same.

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead responded to the incident via social media.

He said: "Tonight I met local community groups and discussed the situation as there has been much concern expressed in recent months in connection with the number of workers travelling to work at the base, many of whom commute to other parts of the UK perhaps every couple of weeks.

"I do welcome all the steps that have been taken so far to reduce the risk but there is a view that more needs to be done.

"I am now in discussions with the authorities and local community representatives to explore if anything more can be done to keep the public, service, families, contract workers and the local community safe."