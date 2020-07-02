Image copyright Ciaran Donnelly Image caption Martin Henderson fled the scene in November last year

A speeding drink-driver who admitted causing the death of a man who was standing at a bus stop in Aberdeen has been jailed for seven years and four months.

Martin Henderson, 30, fled the scene after the crash which left father-of-three Allan Forbes, 70, dead last year.

A woman, 18, also standing at the bus shelter in the Bucksburn area of the city was badly injured.

Henderson, from Inverurie, was told he had had caused "misery".

He admitted causing death, and severe injury, by dangerous driving. He was also banned from the road for the next 23 years and seven months.

Retired bus driver Mr Forbes - who had been married for 47 years - was waiting on a bus to meet up with his youngest son when he was struck by Henderson's BMW 320 estate on 9 November.

After the crash, Henderson drank more alcohol before contacting police and claiming his car had been stolen.

Image copyright Forbes family Image caption Allan Forbes died in the crash

Henderson had met a work colleague and was seen drinking on the day of the crash.

He drank two-and-a-half pints of lager and ate a meal before setting off on the 10-mile trip towards Bucksburn.

At one stage on the journey he was seen travelling at 97mph in a 40mph zone.

Just before the fatal collision he was estimated to be travelling at 67mph in a 30mph zone.

Image copyright Jasper Image Image caption The crash happened in the Bucksburn area in November

Henderson hit a pavement and ploughed into the bus shelter, hitting the two pedestrians who were waiting there.

Mr Forbes was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chloe Donaldson, 18, suffered a broken leg and nose and chipped teeth. The fracture to her left leg required surgery to insert a metal plate and pins.

The driver and his two passengers escaped without physical injury.

'Drove like a maniac'

Lord Mulholland told Henderson: "Mr Forbes was propelled some distance and died on the spot. Miss Donaldson has still not fully recovered.

"While under the influence of alcohol, you drove like a maniac.

"You then only thought of yourself. Instead of helping the poor people you had harmed, you fled the scene and went to a nearby pub. You consumed more alcohol then went home and had even more alcohol. You then despicably lied to police when you reported your car stolen."

Lord Mulholland also paid tribute to the "humbling" victim statements made by relatives of Mr Forbes and Miss Donaldson.

He said: "They display the enduring bravery and human spirit in the face of the misery that you caused."

A Forbes family statement, previously released through Digby Brown Solicitors, said: "The loss of Allan has devastated us and it has left a huge gap in our family that will never be filled.

"We are glad justice has been done and it means our family can focus on healing.

"Finally, we'd like to thank our loved ones, friends and those in the community who have supported us."