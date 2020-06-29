Image copyright Getty Images

Rangers at the Balmoral Estate have found discarded waste and wipes near trails as people have used the grounds as a wild toilet.

Public toilets on the 50,000 acre Aberdeenshire estate are currently closed due to coronavirus restrictions.

Nearby council-run toilets, which are also closed, are " becoming unsanitary" as people have been "breaking into them", the estate said.

It has now issued advice on what people should do if they are caught short.

In posts on Twitter, the estate said it was "disappointed" so many wipes had been found and it advised visitors to be more courteous.

Skip Twitter post by @Balmoral_Castle Disappointed to see so many wipes discarded on the Estate today. Next to paths and monuments. Please remember there are no public toilets open for miles around at the moment. pic.twitter.com/QRXixXWZRL — balmoralcastle.com (@Balmoral_Castle) June 27, 2020 Report

They tweeted: "Part of the problem is that we are seeing a lot of non biodegradable wipes being discarded in the countryside.

"Also, people are choosing to relieve themselves right next to busy paths or monuments rather than move a little bit further away to avoid contamination."

The estate, which houses Balmoral Castle and is the Scottish home of the Royal Family, shared pictures on social media of discarded wipes.