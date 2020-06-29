Image copyright Google Image caption A fire broke out at King Street in Aberdeen early on Monday morning

One person has been taken to hospital after an early morning fire in Aberdeen.

The blaze broke out at a flat in King Street.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the alarm was raised at 05:00 on Monday. Three appliances were sent to tackle the fire which has now been put out.

They said that one casualty was taken to hospital. Their condition is not yet known.