Racist graffiti daubed on bus shelters in Aberdeen has been branded "abhorrent" by the council.

The vandalism in the Lang Stracht/Lewis Road area was reported on Thursday morning.

Police Scotland said officers were looking at CCTV. Inquiries are ongoing and police appealed for information.

The council said the spray paint had been removed as well as possible. A statement said: "Aberdeen prides itself on being a tolerant city".

Aberdeen City Council said: "The council condemns in the strongest possible way these abhorrent acts of vandalism and the disgusting views expressed which have no place in a civilised society".