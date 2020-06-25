NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Investigation after freight ferry runs aground at Aberdeen harbour

  • 25 June 2020

An investigation has been launched after a freight ferry ran aground at the entrance to Aberdeen Harbour.

NorthLink's MV Arrow got into difficulties during manoeuvres on its arrival from Lerwick on Thursday morning.

Aberdeen Coastguard said the vessel was freed by harbour tugs and was eventually able to continue to the quayside.

Coastguards are now gathering information about the incident.