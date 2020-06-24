NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Man flown to hospital after serious crash near Finzean

  • 24 June 2020

A man has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Aberdeenshire.

Police Scotland said it involved a car and a motorbike on the B976, near Finzean, at about 13:20.

The man was flown to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Police said in a statement: "The road has been closed and drivers are asked to avoid the area and find an alternative route."

