Man flown to hospital after serious crash near Finzean
- 24 June 2020
A man has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Aberdeenshire.
Police Scotland said it involved a car and a motorbike on the B976, near Finzean, at about 13:20.
The man was flown to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
Police said in a statement: "The road has been closed and drivers are asked to avoid the area and find an alternative route."