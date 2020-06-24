Image caption The container is in a car park in Cults, on the western edge of Aberdeen

The placement of a mobile canteen and toilet facility for council workers outside an Aberdeen retirement housing development has been branded "daft".

The container was placed in the public car park in Cults last week, after being moved from the main road as it was blocking cycle routes and parking.

Resident Allan McLay, 88, said it now blocked his window view, and should be moved to a less intrusive spot.

The council said it was the most convenient nearby public space.

The canteen container and toilet facility is for the use of waste collection teams during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Mr McLay, who has been isolating since March, said he appreciated workers needed facilities.

However, he said if the container could not be moved to a different site, it could be moved a short distance to another spot in the car park that could not be seen from windows.

He said: "I came through and just saw it there.

"It is right in front of my window, but it could be on the other side of the car park where there is plenty room and it would not be in front of any windows.

"It seems a bit daft. I feel for the first time that I really am in isolation due to the view being blocked out."

'Thank residents for patience'

Aberdeen City Council said waste collection teams were unable to access other facilities, and that several such containers had been sited "strategically" across the city.

The local authority said in a statement: "The container was originally sited on the main road but as it was blocking cycle routes and parking spaces it was decided to relocate to the most convenient available public space nearby, particularly as more cyclists were using the roads to get to work as lockdown restrictions eased."

The council said it was unable to move the container to the nearby library as the site was not big enough to allow access for the large vehicle required to move it.

The statement added: "We cannot put a timescale on how long the container will be required at present and we thank residents for their patience and understanding at this time".