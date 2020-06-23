Image copyright Advinia Health Care Image caption Advinia Health Care said staffing had also been an issue at Pitmurchie House

The operator of an Aberdeenshire care home has begun consulting on its closure.

Advinia Health Care said a "prolonged period of low occupancy" at the 31-bed Pitmurchie House in Torphins had made it "financially unviable".

It is working with the Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership for a "smooth transition" for residents.

The company said it had also faced staffing challenges, which it expected to worsen after the Brexit transition.

A statement said: "We appreciate that this will be a difficult time for some residents, and we will do all we can to support them.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank the community in Torphins who have befriended the home over the years, your support has been very much appreciated."